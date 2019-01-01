Mercedes driver with drugs and baseball bat arrested 16 months after police chase
PUBLISHED: 17:25 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 19 November 2019
NSRAPT
A driver stopped with more than £20,000 of cannabis in his car back in 2018 has been arrested the West Midlands.
A Suffolk police account tweeted to thank the force in the Perry Barr area north of Birmingham for catching the driver, who was originally stopped in Bury St Edmunds on July 18, 2018.
The driver of the car was not arrested at the time - was later taken into the custody of West Midlands Police.
In a tweet, the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT), said: "Thanks to West Midlands Police Traffic Unit in Perry Barr for arresting a male yesterday, wanted by NSRAPT.
"This was following a pursuit in Bury St Edmunds in July 2018, where around £20,000 worth of cannabis and weapons were recovered.
"Male also wanted for immigration offence."
A spokesman for Suffolk police added: "A 31-year-old man was arrested by officers from West Midlands Police on Monday November 18, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and for possession of an offensive weapon in connection with an incident that took place eastbound on the A14 near Rougham in July 2018.
"He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains."