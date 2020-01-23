E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Care home gets top ranking from inspectors

PUBLISHED: 12:38 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 23 January 2020

Staff and residents of Care Uk Glastonbury Court Bury St Edmunds celebrate an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Staff and residents of Care Uk Glastonbury Court Bury St Edmunds celebrate an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Lucy Taylor Photography

A Bury St Edmunds care home has been rated 'Outstanding' following an inspection by standards watchdogs.

Glastonbury Court received the overall ranking following a snap visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Glastonbury Road home was rated 'Outstanding' in two categories - for leadership and responsiveness - and 'Good' in safety, caring and effectiveness.

Inspectors highlighted the positive and caring relationships seen throughout the inspection; the team knew everyone very well and could adapt their communication style and approach to meet the needs of each resident.

They also noted the commitment of staff to provide stimulating activities for the residents, including pet therapy sessions, visits from local brownies and a nursery school, a gardening club and rickshaw rides around the local town.

In recognition of many residents backgrounds in the armed forces the home had been visited by service personnel which had been particularly enjoyed.

You may also want to watch:

The home also has its own pub, the Sherlock Holmes, which the inspectors noted twas particularly popular with residents who were reluctant to leave the home but still wanted to enjoy the social experience.

The CQC report noted team members were skilled in caring for people when it came towards the end of their lives.

Within the home, thank you cards were displayed from relatives and friends expressing gratitude to the team members for the sensitive care shown towards them and their family members during their final days.

The home also features the 'Sunset Suite', a tranquil area within the home where relatives can stay during their loved ones final days.

Sharlene van Tonder, home manager at Glastonbury Court, said: "Everyone has put in a lot of hard work to ensure we offer a home-from-home to all residents and their families, and the whole team is really proud of their achievements.

"Receiving an 'Outstanding' rating shows just how dedicated the team is to looking after every individual's needs, and we will continue our hard work to ensure residents receive compassionate, person-centred care.

"I am incredibly proud that Glastonbury Court has been rated 'Outstanding' for its leadership and responsiveness, and would like to say thank you to the team for their dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews scrambled to malt factory

Fire crews have been called to the blaze in Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Legal fight launched to block ‘cheese wedges’ housing plans

A visualisation of what the Melton Hill redevelopment could look like Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS/AUPG

7 must-see theatre shows for Spring 2020

The Ballad of Maria Marten, by Beth Flintoff, Eastern Angles' exploration of the life of the Red Barn murders gets a run at the New Wolsey in February. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

‘I’ve not played with boys that good before... it will be hard to hold on to them’ - Wilson on young duo

James Wilson believes Ipswich will struggle to hold on to Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden in the long-term. Picture: ARCHANT

Father and son jailed for trying to smuggle immigrants through port

Harwich International Port Picture: HUTCHISON PORTS UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists