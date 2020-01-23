Care home gets top ranking from inspectors

Staff and residents of Care Uk Glastonbury Court Bury St Edmunds celebrate an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Lucy Taylor Photography

A Bury St Edmunds care home has been rated 'Outstanding' following an inspection by standards watchdogs.

Glastonbury Court received the overall ranking following a snap visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Glastonbury Road home was rated 'Outstanding' in two categories - for leadership and responsiveness - and 'Good' in safety, caring and effectiveness.

Inspectors highlighted the positive and caring relationships seen throughout the inspection; the team knew everyone very well and could adapt their communication style and approach to meet the needs of each resident.

They also noted the commitment of staff to provide stimulating activities for the residents, including pet therapy sessions, visits from local brownies and a nursery school, a gardening club and rickshaw rides around the local town.

In recognition of many residents backgrounds in the armed forces the home had been visited by service personnel which had been particularly enjoyed.

The home also has its own pub, the Sherlock Holmes, which the inspectors noted twas particularly popular with residents who were reluctant to leave the home but still wanted to enjoy the social experience.

The CQC report noted team members were skilled in caring for people when it came towards the end of their lives.

Within the home, thank you cards were displayed from relatives and friends expressing gratitude to the team members for the sensitive care shown towards them and their family members during their final days.

The home also features the 'Sunset Suite', a tranquil area within the home where relatives can stay during their loved ones final days.

Sharlene van Tonder, home manager at Glastonbury Court, said: "Everyone has put in a lot of hard work to ensure we offer a home-from-home to all residents and their families, and the whole team is really proud of their achievements.

"Receiving an 'Outstanding' rating shows just how dedicated the team is to looking after every individual's needs, and we will continue our hard work to ensure residents receive compassionate, person-centred care.

"I am incredibly proud that Glastonbury Court has been rated 'Outstanding' for its leadership and responsiveness, and would like to say thank you to the team for their dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families."