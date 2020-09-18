E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Age is no barrier for care home residents walking for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 September 2020

96-year-old D-Day veteran, Fred Tuck, a resident of Cornwallis Court care home in Bury St Edmunds walking his mile for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: CORNWALLIS COURT

96-year-old D-Day veteran, Fred Tuck, a resident of Cornwallis Court care home in Bury St Edmunds walking his mile for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: CORNWALLIS COURT

CORNWALLIS COURT

Two care home residents aged over 90 are among those putting their best foot forward for charity.

Jean Wood, 100, is achieving her mile by walking from her room to the lounge 40 times during the week Picture: CORNWALLIS COURTJean Wood, 100, is achieving her mile by walking from her room to the lounge 40 times during the week Picture: CORNWALLIS COURT

Fred Tuck, 96, a Royal Marine Commando during World War II, and Jean Wood, 100, a former champion fencer, are joining fellow residents at Cornwallis Court in Bury St Edmunds for the Together We Run fundraiser for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The home’s 55 residents are aiming to contribute one mile each over a week as part of the charity’s virtual 2,000 mile challenge.

Some of the residents are walking independently, while others are being assisted in their wheelchairs by staff members. Residents who are unable to take part have had staff nominated to run or walk their miles for them.

Mr Tuck, who took part in the D-Day Landings, told carers: “It’s been lovely walking in the gardens in the sunshine. I’ve really enjoyed it!”

Mrs Wood is achieving her mile by walking from her room to the lounge 40 times during the week.

She said: “I’ve nearly completed my mile and I’m enjoying the challenge!”

Three routes at the home have been marked out for residents and they have until Sunday to complete their mile.

Emma Gibson, home activities coordinator, said: “We have completed 36 miles of our 55-mile target so far and already we have raised nearly £600 which is phenomenal!

“It’s proving to be a great way for our residents to keep active in a safe, supported environment. And what’s really important to us is that we’ve found a way for everyone here to be involved. We’re proud to be supporting East Anglian Air Ambulance and would urge others to join in and support this vital charity.”

Lucy Clarke, events fundraiser at East Anglian Air Ambulance, said: “Together We Run has offered something new to our supporters this year. The challenge, whether it’s a mile or a marathon, is personal to everyone taking part. Cornwallis Court have really captured the team element of the event, demonstrating that every mile really does count!”

If you would like to sponsor Team Cornwallis Court, you can do so via JustGiving.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

