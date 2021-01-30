Carnival organisers hope for 'third time lucky' after postponing event
- Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant
Bury St Edmunds Carnival has been postponed again due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The community event would have seen a procession of colourful floats in the town centre this June, but organisers have decided to "knock it on the head again".
It is now hoped the carnival, which was originally due to happen in June 2020, will go ahead in summer 2022.
Gary Lee set out with a dream to revive the town's lapsed event.
He said: "It was wishful thinking to think maybe if it was like last summer, we could do something little.
"But the event insurance was going to be so high because of Covid that we just couldn't afford it.
You may also want to watch:
"Even with all the sponsors and money we raised, it wouldn't have been enough."
Mr Lee, who used to be involved with running Stowmarket Carnival, added: "Third time lucky, I think."
Most Read
- 1 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
- 2 Uproar in town after walnut trees planted by late headmaster are chopped down
- 3 Ipswich weigh up loan offer for Forest striker Swan
- 4 What was found at Sutton Hoo?
- 5 The business Ipswich Town could still do before the January transfer window closes
- 6 Road closed after driver rescued from flood
- 7 Flynn Downes on Crystal Palace bids and having 'no regrets' over transfer request
- 8 Flooding expected in parts of Suffolk
- 9 Son’s Covid jabs fear as retired GP with dementia faces 20-mile round trip
- 10 Covid outbreaks reported in 53 Suffolk care homes
He said sponsors and stallholders had been refunded and the carnival team would need to gather donations again for the new date.
Mr Lee, who is chairman of the Bury St Edmunds Carnival committee, said the theme would still be 'Bury through the years' and they would hopefully keep the same queen and carnival court.
Anyone who would like to join the carnival team should send them an email.
Visit the Bury St Edmunds Carnival Facebook page here.