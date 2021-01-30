Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021

Bury St Edmunds Carnival has been postponed again due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The community event would have seen a procession of colourful floats in the town centre this June, but organisers have decided to "knock it on the head again".

It is now hoped the carnival, which was originally due to happen in June 2020, will go ahead in summer 2022.

Gary Lee set out with a dream to revive the town's lapsed event.

He said: "It was wishful thinking to think maybe if it was like last summer, we could do something little.

"But the event insurance was going to be so high because of Covid that we just couldn't afford it.

"Even with all the sponsors and money we raised, it wouldn't have been enough."

Mr Lee, who used to be involved with running Stowmarket Carnival, added: "Third time lucky, I think."

He said sponsors and stallholders had been refunded and the carnival team would need to gather donations again for the new date.

Mr Lee, who is chairman of the Bury St Edmunds Carnival committee, said the theme would still be 'Bury through the years' and they would hopefully keep the same queen and carnival court.

Anyone who would like to join the carnival team should send them an email.

