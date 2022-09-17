News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Time out of time' - Bury St Edmunds holds service to remember Queen

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 3:01 PM September 17, 2022
County Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving dedicated to remembering the life of Her Majesty Qu

The County Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving dedicated to remembering the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds gathered at Bury St Edmund Cathedral on Saturday for a service honouring the life of the late Queen. 

The Dean of St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Joe Hawes, said the people of Suffolk were coming together in “immense sadness and huge gratitude.” 

He said: “In her living and in her dying, [Queen Elizabeth] showed us the meaning of vocation, a vocation she never sought but willingly embraced, unflinchingly lived and graciously laid down.” 

Suffolk had, he said, always held a special place in the late Queen’s heart. 

He said: “We commit ourselves in this place that she visited, in this county for which she had great affection, to live well for our fellow sisters and brothers in Suffolk.” 

County Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving dedicated to remembering the life of Her Majesty Qu

People came together on Saturday at St Edmundsbury Cathedral to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

County Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving dedicated to remembering the life of Her Majesty Qu

The Bishop of St Edmundsbury Cathedral, the Right Reverend Martin Seeley, thanked the Queen for her unwavering service. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Choristers had the honour of singing at the service.

Choristers had the honour of singing at the service. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

County Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving dedicated to remembering the life of Her Majesty Qu

The Dean of St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Joe Hawes, said the people of Suffolk were coming together in “immense sadness and huge gratitude.” - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

County Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving dedicated to remembering the life of Her Majesty Qu

Reverand Martin Seeley said that the Queen had touched the lives of so many people over the seven decades of her reign. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The sermon was given by the Bishop of St Edmundsbury Cathedral, the Right Reverend Martin Seeley, who said that the days since the death of Queen Elizabeth have been a “time out of time.” 

“In those first few hours, those first couple of days, we seemed stuck into almost unbelieving silence,” he said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 BBC stars past and present attend Bill Turnbull's funeral in Suffolk
  2. 2 Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey
  3. 3 Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled
  1. 4 Port boss pens letter telling workers to 'think carefully' before striking
  2. 5 Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again
  3. 6 Matchday Live: Jackson gives Town the lead at Hillsborough
  4. 7 Two knocked unconscious after assault near town centre
  5. 8 38 more of Suffolk’s oldest surnames – and what they mean
  6. 9 Couple put 1940s bungalow made to look like a New York 'loft' up for sale
  7. 10 Network Rail level crossing closures 'will hit Christmas trade' in Suffolk town

“We had seen her, smiling, just two days before, greeting her new Prime Minister. 

“But then, what we all had hoped would never happen happened.” 

Revd Seeley counted himself lucky to have several personal memories of the Queen, who, he said, “simply wanted to know all her bishops.” 

Of these, he said he looked back fondly upon: “The conversation after paying to homage, when we compared the roads in Suffolk with those in Norfolk.  

“And, when she asked so kindly about how my own children were adjusting to the move. 

“Or, sitting next to her on the sofa at Sandringham, watching the news on the television, just the three us: her majesty, Prince Philip, and, I pinch myself, me.” 

The Queen had, he said, touched the lives of so many. 

“She has bequeathed to us a sense of ourselves, as a people and a nation, and as individuals, families and communities,” he said. 

“I believe it was her selfless dedication to her vocation that has so touched the deepest longings and hopes of our hearts. 

“That dedication sprang from her own deep understanding, that it was God who had called her and upon whom she could depend.  

“That never wavered. And so, our experience of her as our Queen never wavered.” 

Lord Tollemache also paid tribute to the Queen at the County Service of Commemoration saying she had a “great affection” for the county.

The Queen
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Simon Edwards, owner and chef at the new Bistro @47a in Woodbridge.

Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Philip Turner with The Northgate

Pubs

'We're not closing yet' - pub boss dispels rumours of flat conversion

Dolly Carter

person
Bristol Rovers team manager Joey Barton.

Football | Match reaction

Barton on 'two teams' Town and his side's 'weird and wonderful' red cards

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon