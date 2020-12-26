Published: 4:34 PM December 26, 2020

A beautiful baby boy has been the "best" Christmas present his parents could have wished for.

Christopher-Junior Bassett was born at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds at 6.04pm on Christmas Day, weighing 6lb 2oz.

Mum Natalie Byford's due date was January 14, but she was induced on the morning of December 25 as she had severe pelvic dysfunction - and little Christopher-Junior wasn't hanging around.

Natalie, 23, from Bury St Edmunds, and baby were home by midnight that day, and there was a Christmas dinner waiting for her.

She said: "We didn't quite realise it was going to be Christmas Day. They said being induced, it could take up to three days, but he wasn't waiting. He was on side. He wanted to be home for Christmas."

Natalie said her five-year-old daughter Teegan and four-year-old son Billy were "over the moon" at the arrival of their baby brother.

And her partner Chris Bassett, 33, is made up with his first child, who is named after him.

Natalie said the family did have everything ready for baby, despite the early arrival, and her other children went to her sister's for the day.

"I actually managed to do all the presents in the morning," she said. "I had been in labour all day, had him and got home before midnight, had my Christmas dinner and went to bed."

Natalie, who is a care assistant and also works in a pub, said her labour lasted from 10.30am to 6pm. And as baby was healthy and there were no complications they were allowed home the same day



