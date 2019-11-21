Live

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016. Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of the biggest festive markets in the country gets underway today in Suffolk - will you be visiting the 18th Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre?

From 12pm visitors will pour into the historic market town for the opening of the four-day festive fiesta.

Thursday is traditionally known as 'locals' day' with residents nipping in to shop, eat and be entertained before the tourists arrive.

More than 300 stalls are set up along the medieval streets and halls selling crafts, wines, gift and foods and there will be a packed programme of live music and entertainment.

This evening will see the East Anglia Children's Hospice children's parade at 5.30pm, the annual carol concert at 6pm and of course the fireworks in Abbey Gardens later on at 8pm.

Many of the shops in the town centre will be staying open late and Santa will be waiting in his grotto in the Arc Shopping Centre where nice children can discuss their Christmas lists.

This year the town has readied itself for the enormous task of accommodating the thousands of shoppers but car parks across Bury are still expected to fill up quickly.

On Friday and Saturday there will be 13 hours to enjoy the festivities from 9am until 8pm and on Sunday it will open from 10am until 5pm.