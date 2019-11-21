E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Live

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

PUBLISHED: 10:31 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 21 November 2019

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016. Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of the biggest festive markets in the country gets underway today in Suffolk - will you be visiting the 18th Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre?

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2013. Picture: GREGG BROWNThe start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2013. Picture: GREGG BROWN

From 12pm visitors will pour into the historic market town for the opening of the four-day festive fiesta.

Thursday is traditionally known as 'locals' day' with residents nipping in to shop, eat and be entertained before the tourists arrive.

More than 300 stalls are set up along the medieval streets and halls selling crafts, wines, gift and foods and there will be a packed programme of live music and entertainment.

MORE: Your guide to the fayre

You may also want to watch:

This evening will see the East Anglia Children's Hospice children's parade at 5.30pm, the annual carol concert at 6pm and of course the fireworks in Abbey Gardens later on at 8pm.

Many of the shops in the town centre will be staying open late and Santa will be waiting in his grotto in the Arc Shopping Centre where nice children can discuss their Christmas lists.

This year the town has readied itself for the enormous task of accommodating the thousands of shoppers but car parks across Bury are still expected to fill up quickly.

MORE: Car parks in Bury St Edmunds

MORE: Where to eat and drink at the fayre this year

On Friday and Saturday there will be 13 hours to enjoy the festivities from 9am until 8pm and on Sunday it will open from 10am until 5pm.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016. Picture: GREGG BROWN

In Bury St Edmunds it’s all about second place in 2019 General Election

Bury St Edmunds is a popular place to live - which has pushed up house prices considerably. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man, 51, accused of sexual offences against children in Suffolk town

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two car crash blocks stretch of A140

A two car crash has blocked part of the A140 near Litttle Stonham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

“Our sausage rolls are the best in town” says owner of new Woodbridge farm shop

Woody's Farm Shop on the Thoroughfare in Woodbridge Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists