Stunning aerial pictures show magic of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

These beautiful photos show how magical the fayre is each year

Getting Suffolk's festive spirit into full swing, these stunning pictures show Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre transform the town into a winter wonderland.

More than 300 stalls are selling sweet festive treats, drinks and all things Christmas

Thousands are predicted to take to the streets in the town centre over the next four days to enjoy the market's treats, making it one of the biggest Christmas fayres in the country.

More than 300 stalls are stocked full of festive food, drinks and all things Christmas-themed.

A police officer enjoying the market said on Twitter: "Just had a cheeky foot patrol around the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre - lovely to see the lights and smell the food on offer! Amazing! Such an amazing town and I've spoken to some wonderful people."

Incredible fireworks saw the night's sky erupt in colour on its opening yesterday, while Saturday is expected to be the busiest day yet.

These pictures taken by photographer Josh Williams show the magic is here to stay.

