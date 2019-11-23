News, traffic and weather on busiest day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Make sure you attend this year's Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: Gregg Brown

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Bury St Edmunds today on what is expected to be the busiest day of the town's Christmas Fayre.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The event, now in its eighteenth year, regularly attracts more than 100,000 visitors with a range of stalls, food and drink and entertainment to spread the Christmas spirit.

The fayre is open from 9am to 8pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

Where can I park?

A park and ride service has been set up from Saxham Business Park off the A14 (IP28 6RX), which is running until Sunday evening.

There is also the option to park in one of the council's car parks in Olding Road and West Suffolk College in Beetons Way.

What will the traffic be like?

The roads leading into Bury are expected to be busy, but there have been no reported road closures leading into the town.

However, parts of the A134 at Sudbury have closed this morning due to a water leak - which may affect people in and around the town heading to the fayre.

Can I get the train?

Yes, you can - Greater Anglia have confirmed that extra services to and from Bury St Edmunds have been scheduled.

A full list of services can be found here.

What will the weather be like?

The forecast suggests it should be a mild day in Bury, but rain is expected throughout the day.

Be sure to pack waterproof clothing to protect against the elements.