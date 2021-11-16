'Christmas cannot be cancelled again' - Suffolk festive market to go ahead

A local mum-of-three is determined to spread some festive cheer this year by making sure a Suffolk Christmas market goes ahead.

Hayley Peters, owner of online boutique Ivy Joan and organiser of The Little Makers Market in Bury St Edmunds, has planned a four-day Christmas Market for later this month.

Over 30 makers across four days will be at the Little Makers Market's Christmas market - Credit: Little Makers Market

The event would usually run alongside the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, which was cancelled back in May due to concerns around the coronavirus.

This then put plans for the Christmas makers market in jeopardy, but Hayley decided the event needed to go ahead.

She said: "After some deliberation we decided that Christmas cannot be cancelled again, our customers deserve the chance to shop independent this year and our traders have got to get back to business.

Little Makers Market will be going ahead in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Little Makers Market

"Its been a hard two years for small independent businesses so anything that can provide a selling platform at the moment must go on."

The event will begin with a late night shopping evening on Thursday, November 25, and will run until Sunday, November 28.

Each day the event will be full with local artisans and makers, over the event there will be 45 different local businesses joining, so visitors should be able to find some unique gifts while supporting local independent businesses.

From cakes and brownies to handmade cards, ceramics, antiques and jewellery, there are plenty of choices.

The event also coincides with the date of Holly Tucker's Colour Friday, November 26, where the founder of Not on the High Street is urging people to vote with their money this year and support small independent business over the online giants that offer black Friday.

The opening days and times for the market - Credit: Little Makers Market

If you want to support the Colourful Friday initiative Hayley said The Little Makers Market is a great place to start.

You can go along and get festive at the Unitarian Meeting House in Bury St Edmunds, by visiting between these times:

November 25 - 12pm to 8pm

November 26 - 9.30am to 5pm

November 27 - 9.30am to 5pm

November 28 - 10am to 4pm