Woman taken to hospital after crashing into Bury Christmas tree just hours after it was put up

Emergency services were called to Angel Hill after a car collided with the town's newly installed Christmas tree Picture: GREGG BROWN

A woman has been taken to hospital after her car crashed into the Christmas tree in Bury.

Can I thank again Rougham Estates (@BlackthorpeBarn ) & in particular @SimonEddell for their generous donation of two Christmas Trees to the town of @ourburysteds . I would also like to thank John.Van Rheede Toas from @West_Suffolk for arranging their safe arrival in town pic.twitter.com/sMJcVBnfd8 — Mark Cordell (@MarkourbseBID) November 10, 2020

Police were called shortly after 3.50pm following reports of a crash on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds.

A car, Toyota Starlet, had collided with a tree.

An ambulance was called and a woman was taken to hospital but it’s not clear exactly what the nature of her injuries were.

The Christmas tree had only arrived in the town a few hours before the incident took place.

The car has since been recovered.