E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman taken to hospital after crashing into Bury Christmas tree just hours after it was put up

PUBLISHED: 20:03 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:03 10 November 2020

Emergency services were called to Angel Hill after a car collided with the town's newly installed Christmas tree Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services were called to Angel Hill after a car collided with the town's newly installed Christmas tree Picture: GREGG BROWN

A woman has been taken to hospital after her car crashed into the Christmas tree in Bury.

Police were called shortly after 3.50pm following reports of a crash on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

A car, Toyota Starlet, had collided with a tree.

An ambulance was called and a woman was taken to hospital but it’s not clear exactly what the nature of her injuries were.

The Christmas tree had only arrived in the town a few hours before the incident took place.

The car has since been recovered.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One-hour Covid tests will be ‘extremely valuable asset’, says Suffolk health chief

One-hour coronavirus tests are being rolled out throughout the country Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Robber who threatened shop owner with axe in £25k jewels raid jailed

Stuart Bocock has been jailed for eight years after an armed robbery involving an axe in which he stole £25,000 worth of jewels Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman taken to hospital after crashing into Bury Christmas tree just hours after it was put up

Emergency services were called to Angel Hill after a car collided with the town's newly installed Christmas tree Picture: GREGG BROWN

Inside the Suffolk prison scheme that gives men a second chance

The inmates at HMP Highpoint learn a number of skills through the programme with LM Barry, which helps them become employable upon release. Pictured here is LM Barry's factory in London Picture: LM Barry

Michelin starred chef joins Suffolk restaurant

Tom Clarke (left) formerly of L'Ortolan, a one Michelin star restaurant in Reading has joined Rik Withers and Ryan Edgeworth at Forage Kitchen in Rougham Picture: Forage Kitchen