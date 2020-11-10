Woman taken to hospital after crashing into Bury Christmas tree just hours after it was put up
PUBLISHED: 20:03 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:03 10 November 2020
A woman has been taken to hospital after her car crashed into the Christmas tree in Bury.
Police were called shortly after 3.50pm following reports of a crash on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds.
A car, Toyota Starlet, had collided with a tree.
An ambulance was called and a woman was taken to hospital but it’s not clear exactly what the nature of her injuries were.
The Christmas tree had only arrived in the town a few hours before the incident took place.
The car has since been recovered.
