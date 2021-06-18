Published: 7:00 PM June 18, 2021

Bury St Edmunds may have a cathedral, but it is unlikely to bid to become a city. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Towns across the country are gearing up to bid for city status to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year but Bury St Edmunds looks set to join Ipswich in stepping back.

After Ipswich Council leader David Ellesmere said there would be no point in the town bidding if it did not have the support of MP Tom Hunt, there had been suggestions that Bury St Edmunds, home of Suffolk's cathedral, might try for the honour.

However West Suffolk Council said there are doubts whether a bid would attract the support of local residents.

Bury MP Jo Churchill is not keen on plans either. She said: “I have spoken to West Suffolk Council, town councillors and some constituents regarding city status, and there doesn’t seem to be an appetite for it, which I agree with.

"We see ourselves as the jewel in the crown of Suffolk and a vibrant historic market town, that punches above its weight. I believe the status wouldn’t bring us any tangible benefit at this time, but I’m always open to conversations should opinion change.”