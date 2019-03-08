E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man 'hit with hammer' in Bury St Edmunds assault

PUBLISHED: 13:44 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 18 October 2019

A man in his 20s is said to have been hit with a hammer in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 20s is said to have been hit with a hammer in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man accused of striking another man with a hammer in Bury St Edmunds has been charged by Suffolk police.

Police were called to the Cornhill shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, October 16 following reports a man in his 20s had been hit with a hammer.

The victim was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police say are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Samuel Ryder, of Firtree Close in Bury St Edmunds, was arrested a short time later before being taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 25-year-old has since been charged with malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 18 and is now due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 15.

