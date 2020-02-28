Suffolk patient isolated in new suspected coronavirus case

A patient suspected of carrying coronavirus has been quarantined after attending a GP surgery in Bury St Edmunds.

The patient entered the Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds yesterday at around 5.30pm.

The surgery - which looks after 10,000 patients, according to the NHS website - was closed and a deep clean has been carried out.

It has reopened again this morning.

The patient has been tested but the results have not been returned.

The new case has come as two patients who had entered GP surgeries in Bacton and Capel St Mary were tested but were found not to have coronavirus.

The Manor Farm Surgery in Bacton was closed on Monday this week. This newspaper understands it will remain closed until Monday next week, to allow for cleaning as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the Capel St Mary branch of the Constable Country Rural Medical Practice reopened yesterday after a precautionary deep clean.

As of Thursday, 7,132 people have been tested for the virus across the UK.

Of those tested, 19 have received positive results.

Travellers from Wuhan and Hubei province in China are still under strict direction to self-isolate if they have arrived in the country in the last 14 days.

Those doing so should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as you would with the flu, call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the area and follow advice even if you have no symptoms of the virus.

Travellers from other parts of China and other specified areas - a full list can be found on the government's website - including northern Italy, that develop symptoms of a cough, fever or shortness of breath should do the same.