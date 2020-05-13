E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager thanks hospital heroes who ‘saved her life’ during coronavirus battle

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 May 2020

18-year-old Casey Davies was told she had a chest infection, before testing positive for Covid-19 on her fifth test Picture: CASEY DAVIES

18-year-old Casey Davies was told she had a chest infection, before testing positive for Covid-19 on her fifth test Picture: CASEY DAVIES

CASEY DAVIES

An 18-year-old Suffolk woman who ‘died’ five times as she battled septicaemia, pleurisy and pneumonia last year feared she was once again ‘on her death bed’ as she was treated in hospital for Covid-19.

Casey Davies was in hospital for more than two weeks and continues to have a cough following her coronavirus diagnosis Picture: CASEY DAVIESCasey Davies was in hospital for more than two weeks and continues to have a cough following her coronavirus diagnosis Picture: CASEY DAVIES

But today Casey Davies is back home in Bury St Edmunds recovering from the killer virus, having spent more than two weeks being treated on a covid ward at West Suffolk Hospital.

Casey first realised something was wrong when her chest began to feel tight and a persistent cough would not disappear – but she tested negative for the virus on four occasions and doctors diagnosed her with a chest infection.

That all changed on April 24, when she went to her mum’s house feeling like she was “on her death bed”. A day later, an ambulance was called and she was admitted to West Suffolk Hospital.

Miss Davies was initially put on a normal ward, where she helped elderly patients with their needs after seeing NHS staff “rushed off their feet” throughout the day.

Casey Davies during her hospital stay in 2019, where she was put in a coma after her heart stopped beating five times Picture: CASEY DAVIESCasey Davies during her hospital stay in 2019, where she was put in a coma after her heart stopped beating five times Picture: CASEY DAVIES

But tested positive for the virus three days later and was put on a Covid ward.

Miss Davies said: “None of us thought I had the virus, but then within minutes I was put on an IV drip and was being given so many different medications.

“The pain was awful, I was coughing up blood and my temperature rose to 40C. I also lost my sense of taste and smell.

“It felt like I was on my death bed.”

This was not the type one diabetic’s first time in hospital, last year Miss Davies’ heart stopped five times while battling septicaemia, pleurisy and pneumonia. She also struggles with asthma.

More: Teenager’s heart stops five times

“I hate hospital, it can be such a lonely and scary place.”

She added: “But I knew I needed to be there this time, and I knew I had to fight against this virus.

“The nurses were so stressed and their buzzers were going off every minute, but they were helping people in every way they could.”

After 17 days in hospital receiving oxygen, Miss Davies later made the decision to discharge herself and go home, but continues to suffer with a cough.

Miss Davies said: “I was starting to feel better and did not want to take a bed away from someone who genuinely needed it.

“I can’t thank the nurses and staff enough for what they have done. They really are going above and beyond to help people.

“They helped rub my back, they helped me with my medicine. But they also helped me when I was feeling alone. I got to know them as people, and every one of them was lovely.

“I’m receiving food packages from the government and should receive a final testing kit in the next few weeks, then hopefully things will start to go back to normal.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager thanks hospital heroes who ‘saved her life’ during coronavirus battle

18-year-old Casey Davies was told she had a chest infection, before testing positive for Covid-19 on her fifth test Picture: CASEY DAVIES

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Foxhall Road closure announced to allow rubbish tip to re-open

Foxhall Recycling Centre re-opens on Thursday to those with appointments - but Foxhall Road will be closed to general traffic. PIcture: ARCHANT

Top Suffolk musicians join line-up for online festival in aid of Autism & ADHD

Dionne Clarke will be taking part in the concert Picture: PINK SHED UK

Decision delayed on Bramford 115 homes to ensure ‘consistent decision-making’

Land south of Fitzgerald Road in Bramford which is the subject of a planning application for 115 homes. PIcture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24