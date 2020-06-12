Breaking

‘I’m not a racist’: Another Suffolk councillor under investigation after Facebook posts

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, denies being a racist after an investigation was launched relating to posts he shared on Facebook Picture: GREGG BROWN

A second councillor in Suffolk is under investigation following complaints about his social media activity.

Suffolk county councillor Robin Vickery was suspended this week in the wake of an investigation into his social media conduct. He later resigned. He was also suspended from Ipswich Borough Council and the Conservative party Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk county councillor Robin Vickery was suspended this week in the wake of an investigation into his social media conduct. He later resigned. He was also suspended from Ipswich Borough Council and the Conservative party Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, is the subject of an investigation after he shared several Facebook posts relating to the recent removal of statues across the UK with links to slavery and Britain’s colonial history.

He also shared images of the murdered British soldier Lee Rigby, asking why there were no riots in the UK following his death.

This evening, June 12, West Suffolk Council said they were investigating the posts. This investigation comes less than a week after Suffolk county and Ipswich Borough councillor Robin Vickery was suspended and later resigned following similar posts shared on his Facebook page.

Mr Warby said: “I’m not a racist. I have never been a racist. I am not a racist person.

“I did not post these images, I shared someone else’s posts.

“We are caught up in a black and white fight at the moment. It seems no matter what you say you will be a racist.”

Lee Rigby’s mother Lyn has released a statement asking members of the public not to use her son’s murder “to fuel arguments against the Black Lives Matter protests”, describing the politicised images of her son as “heartbreaking”. Mr Warby said he was unaware Mrs Rigby has made that statement.

At the time of writing, Mr Warby said he was not aware if he had been suspended from West Suffolk Council or the Conservative party.

“I shall wait and see what the investigation says,” added Mr Warby.

“But I am deleting my Facebook account tomorrow. I have had enough of people picking on me.”

A West Suffolk Council spokesman said: “The council has received complaints about this councillor’s social media posts.

“This, therefore, is now the subject of an official standards complaint and we will be carrying out an investigation.

“While we go through this official process it would be wrong of us to comment further.

“However, the council does have strict equality guidelines which sets out how we believe that all people are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.

“We are committed to working with our partners and communities to promote good relations and to combat prejudice, discrimination and harassment.”