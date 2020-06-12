E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

‘I’m not a racist’: Another Suffolk councillor under investigation after Facebook posts

PUBLISHED: 22:05 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:05 12 June 2020

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, denies being a racist after an investigation was launched relating to posts he shared on Facebook Picture: GREGG BROWN

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, denies being a racist after an investigation was launched relating to posts he shared on Facebook Picture: GREGG BROWN

A second councillor in Suffolk is under investigation following complaints about his social media activity.

Suffolk county councillor Robin Vickery was suspended this week in the wake of an investigation into his social media conduct. He later resigned. He was also suspended from Ipswich Borough Council and the Conservative party Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSuffolk county councillor Robin Vickery was suspended this week in the wake of an investigation into his social media conduct. He later resigned. He was also suspended from Ipswich Borough Council and the Conservative party Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, is the subject of an investigation after he shared several Facebook posts relating to the recent removal of statues across the UK with links to slavery and Britain’s colonial history.

He also shared images of the murdered British soldier Lee Rigby, asking why there were no riots in the UK following his death.

This evening, June 12, West Suffolk Council said they were investigating the posts. This investigation comes less than a week after Suffolk county and Ipswich Borough councillor Robin Vickery was suspended and later resigned following similar posts shared on his Facebook page.

Mr Warby said: “I’m not a racist. I have never been a racist. I am not a racist person.

“I did not post these images, I shared someone else’s posts.

“We are caught up in a black and white fight at the moment. It seems no matter what you say you will be a racist.”

Lee Rigby’s mother Lyn has released a statement asking members of the public not to use her son’s murder “to fuel arguments against the Black Lives Matter protests”, describing the politicised images of her son as “heartbreaking”. Mr Warby said he was unaware Mrs Rigby has made that statement.

At the time of writing, Mr Warby said he was not aware if he had been suspended from West Suffolk Council or the Conservative party.

“I shall wait and see what the investigation says,” added Mr Warby.

“But I am deleting my Facebook account tomorrow. I have had enough of people picking on me.”

A West Suffolk Council spokesman said: “The council has received complaints about this councillor’s social media posts.

“This, therefore, is now the subject of an official standards complaint and we will be carrying out an investigation.

“While we go through this official process it would be wrong of us to comment further.

“However, the council does have strict equality guidelines which sets out how we believe that all people are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.

“We are committed to working with our partners and communities to promote good relations and to combat prejudice, discrimination and harassment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I’m not a racist’: Another Suffolk councillor under investigation after Facebook posts

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, denies being a racist after an investigation was launched relating to posts he shared on Facebook Picture: GREGG BROWN

Poulter reports his own office to regulator after accidental data breach

Dr Dan Poulter has reported his office to the Information Commissioner. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Former MP and Suffolk villager charged over indecent image of child

Former parliamentary private secretary to the Defence Secretary, Eric Joyce, pictured while a Labour MP Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA WIRE

Rising from the ashes - restaurant bounces back from double setback

Infusions click and collect team

Disqualified packaging boss to pay £65k after breaching ban

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24