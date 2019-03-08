Fire breaks out in school toilet block after suspected arson
PUBLISHED: 13:38 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 15 November 2019
Two fire crews have been called to Bury St Edmunds County Upper School after a fire started in a boys' toilet block.
Crews from the town were called to the school shortly after 12.47pm today.
All children have been accounted for following the fire, which has now been extinguished.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the fire is currently being treated as suspected arson.
The school has been contacted for comment.
