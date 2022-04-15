News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Did you see the cross and heart symbols in the sky above Suffolk?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:03 PM April 15, 2022
The cross and heart symbols pictured from Bury St Edmunds

The cross and heart symbols pictured from Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Stephen Woolston

Vapor trails from a plane in the shape of a cross and heart were drawn in the sky above Suffolk as part of an Easter message.

The symbols were pictured in the air above west Suffolk on the afternoon of Good Friday.

People in west Suffolk shared pictures of the symbols on social media

People in west Suffolk shared pictures of the symbols on social media - Credit: Emma Du-Lieu

People have started sharing pictures of the trails on social media.

The message was the work of The C3 Church in Cambridge, which has commissioned the symbols to be etched into the sky on Easter in previous years.

