PUBLISHED: 12:05 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 04 October 2019

All ages used pedal power to get around a 1.1mile loop of Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

All ages used pedal power to get around a 1.1mile loop of Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

PHIL MORLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Nearly 600 people braved the wet weather to cycle around traffic-free roads in Bury St Edmunds.

Nearly 600 people turned out for the second Bury Goes Biking event in Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY PHOTOGRAPHYNearly 600 people turned out for the second Bury Goes Biking event in Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

The second Bury Goes Biking event, organised by Abbeycroft Leisure and funded by Bury St Edmunds Town Council, saw all ages get on their bikes to pedal along the 1.1 mile route around the historic town on September 29.

Councillor Peter Thompson said: "The town council was delighted to support Bury Goes Biking again this year and it was great to see so many people, young and old, enjoying a traffic-free cycle around the town.

"The volunteers were outstanding, and without them, events like this wouldn't happen. Well done to all involved including the cyclists for taking part."

The event provided traffic-free streets so all ages could feel safe Picture: PHIL MORLEY PHOTOGRAPHYThe event provided traffic-free streets so all ages could feel safe Picture: PHIL MORLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Alison Blackwell, Abbeycroft's development director, said: "We were incredibly pleased with the turn out for this event, especially as the start of the day was very wet, but all the riders seemed to really enjoy themselves. We are always very proud to deliver mass participation events such as this, as it gives the whole community an opportunity to do something active and healthy."

The event's charity partner was St Nicholas Hospice Care and it was also supported by West Suffolk Council.

