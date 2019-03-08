Did you take part in Bury Goes Biking?
PUBLISHED: 12:05 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 04 October 2019
PHIL MORLEY PHOTOGRAPHY
Nearly 600 people braved the wet weather to cycle around traffic-free roads in Bury St Edmunds.
The second Bury Goes Biking event, organised by Abbeycroft Leisure and funded by Bury St Edmunds Town Council, saw all ages get on their bikes to pedal along the 1.1 mile route around the historic town on September 29.
You may also want to watch:
Councillor Peter Thompson said: "The town council was delighted to support Bury Goes Biking again this year and it was great to see so many people, young and old, enjoying a traffic-free cycle around the town.
"The volunteers were outstanding, and without them, events like this wouldn't happen. Well done to all involved including the cyclists for taking part."
Alison Blackwell, Abbeycroft's development director, said: "We were incredibly pleased with the turn out for this event, especially as the start of the day was very wet, but all the riders seemed to really enjoy themselves. We are always very proud to deliver mass participation events such as this, as it gives the whole community an opportunity to do something active and healthy."
The event's charity partner was St Nicholas Hospice Care and it was also supported by West Suffolk Council.