Three men sentenced after pleading guilty to class A drug offences

Three men from Bury St Edmunds have been sentenced after pleading guilty to a number of class A drug offences . Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Three men from Bury St Edmunds have been convicted of a number of drug offences following raids wich took place in west Suffolk in October.

During a week of activity by Suffolk police, a number of addresses in the Bury and Haverhill areas were targeted with a total of 10 warrants executed.

As a consequence of the raids, 36-year-old Daniel Shorey of Schoolhall Lane in Bury St Edmunds was arrested and charged with 12 counts of supplying class A drugs. On Friday November 8 at Ipswich Crown Court, he was sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to all charges.

Also sentenced was 46-year-old Lee Gray of Church Walks in Bury St Edmunds who was given a two year jail term, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to two counts of supply class A drugs .

Jacob Cole, 20, of Hatter Street in Bury St Edmunds was also sentenced to two years in jail, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to two counts of supply class A drugs .

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

More information and advice about drug culture and gangs can be found on the Suffolk Constabulary website.