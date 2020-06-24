E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four arrested over Bury St Edmunds drugs offences

PUBLISHED: 19:46 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:02 24 June 2020

Four people have been arrested in connection with drug dealing offences in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four people have been arrested in Bury St Edmunds after police received a tip off on drugs offences at an address in the town.

Officers from the Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team visited the address in Jankyns Place on Monday, June 22, where a small quantity of suspected drugs, cash and a number of mobile phones were found.

Four people, three men and a woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All four have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A police spokeswoman said: “The force wants to ensure the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the supply of drugs and provide reassurance to Suffolk residents. Our local communities have an important role to play in this too. Don’t turn a blind eye.

“Talk to us about your concerns and we will work together to resolve the issue.”

Anyone with information regarding drug dealing in the town should contact the force on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

