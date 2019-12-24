Emergency services at scene of Suffolk crash - drivers urged to avoid area

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash in central Bury St Edmunds, near The Fox Inn pub Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police, fire and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in central Bury St Edmunds.

The crash happened near The Fox Inn in Eastgate Street, shortly before 4.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed all emergency services are at the scene and the road remains partially blocked.

She was unable to confirm the extent of any injuries but advised drivers to avoid the area.

Three fire appliances from Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell have been called, although one has stood down.

Stay with us for updates.