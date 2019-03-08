Fire crews called to false alarm as smoke from security system mistaken for real fire

Three fire crews were called to a false alarm at a flat in Bury St Edmunds after a 'smoke cloak' burglar alarm was mistaken for a genuine fire.

Two firefighters entered the property in Merchant Avenue wearing breathing apparatuses, only to discover the smoke had been created as a security measure.

'Smoke cloaks' are designed to deter intruders by filling a room with dense, harmless smoke, which obstructs vision.

The incident was reported at 8.58pm on Thursday evening after witnesses reported seeing smoke fill the property.

However, a stop was called a short while later once fire crews understood the cause of the smoke.

It is not known what triggered the system.