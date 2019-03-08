E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Fire crews called to false alarm as smoke from security system mistaken for real fire

PUBLISHED: 22:17 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:17 24 October 2019

Firefighters were called to a flat in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL PERRY

Firefighters were called to a flat in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Three fire crews were called to a false alarm at a flat in Bury St Edmunds after a 'smoke cloak' burglar alarm was mistaken for a genuine fire.

Two firefighters entered the property in Merchant Avenue wearing breathing apparatuses, only to discover the smoke had been created as a security measure.

You may also want to watch:

'Smoke cloaks' are designed to deter intruders by filling a room with dense, harmless smoke, which obstructs vision.

The incident was reported at 8.58pm on Thursday evening after witnesses reported seeing smoke fill the property.

However, a stop was called a short while later once fire crews understood the cause of the smoke.

It is not known what triggered the system.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Relief at Barclays u-turn on cutting cash lifeline for small towns

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

Fire crews called to false alarm as smoke from security system mistaken for real fire

Firefighters were called to a flat in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL PERRY

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Popular BMX rider who died ‘struggled for years’ after girlfriend’s death, inquest hears

Grant Mowles with his former girlfriend Weronika Stepien, who suddenly died in 2015 at the age of 17. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

A14 remains CLOSED after double lorry crash

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists