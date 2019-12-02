Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A road has been closed and diversions are in place after a serious collision took place on Monday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were initially called to Flempton Road in Risby, neary Bury St Edmunds, shortly after 4.35pm.

Two cars, a Mazda 3 and a Kia Ceed, collided on the road, forcing police to call highways.

The road is now set to be closed with diversions set to be put in place.

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they believed the injuries to be serious.

Police crews remain on scene and expect to be there for some time.