E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

PUBLISHED: 19:52 02 December 2019

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A road has been closed and diversions are in place after a serious collision took place on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were initially called to Flempton Road in Risby, neary Bury St Edmunds, shortly after 4.35pm.

Two cars, a Mazda 3 and a Kia Ceed, collided on the road, forcing police to call highways.

The road is now set to be closed with diversions set to be put in place.

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they believed the injuries to be serious.

Police crews remain on scene and expect to be there for some time.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing fog set to descend on Suffolk

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plymouth or Bristol Rovers trip awaits Town in FA Cup if they can win replay

Ipswich Town haven't progressed beyond the third stage of the FA Cup since 2010. Photo: PA

Visitors used to travel from across the world to see this model temple in Norfolk

Part of the model of Herod's Temple in Jerusalem, built by Alec Garrard. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Confirmed: Doctor Who is back on New Year’s Day

Doctor Who returns early in the New Year with a darker, more atmospheric look. l to r: Yaz (MANDIP GILL), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Ryan (TOSIN COLE), Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC/ BBC Studios - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists