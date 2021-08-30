Gallery
Bury St Edmunds food and drink festival in pictures
The Bury St Edmunds food and drink festival has been hailed as a "tremendous" success.
The event featured cooking demonstrations from top celebrity chefs, more than 100 stalls selling food and drink, a farmers markets, and even a family entertainment zone — featuring characters from Paw Patrol. It also coincided with the East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival hosted at the cathedral.
Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district, said the event had been planned to cater for everyone.
He said: "Considering the weather, we've been really, really pleased with the turnout.
"Sunday was good, but Monday was even better.
"Around lunchtime, as you would expect at a food and drink festival, the town was packed and the stalls were so busy, as were a number of restaurants.
"Our businesses benefit as well — the ones that are here 24/7."
Mr Cordell said he had enjoyed several different things to eat throughout the day as "quality assurance".