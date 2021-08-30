Bury St Edmunds food and drink festival in pictures

Gallery

Published: 4:58 PM August 30, 2021

Fresh lemonade from Martin Smith at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Bury St Edmunds food and drink festival has been hailed as a "tremendous" success.

The event featured cooking demonstrations from top celebrity chefs, more than 100 stalls selling food and drink, a farmers markets, and even a family entertainment zone — featuring characters from Paw Patrol. It also coincided with the East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival hosted at the cathedral.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district, said the event had been planned to cater for everyone.

Celebrity chef Paul Rankin kept the crowds entertained at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said: "Considering the weather, we've been really, really pleased with the turnout.

"Sunday was good, but Monday was even better.

Pamela Street and Jo Whitworth enjoying a local gin. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Around lunchtime, as you would expect at a food and drink festival, the town was packed and the stalls were so busy, as were a number of restaurants.

Crowds enjoyed food from all around the world at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Our businesses benefit as well — the ones that are here 24/7."

Angela and John Glew enjoying a pint at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Cordell said he had enjoyed several different things to eat throughout the day as "quality assurance".

There was fun for all the family at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Janet Scoulding, Steve Palmer and Sarah Scoulding with dogs Lucy and Milly. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kids having fun at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



