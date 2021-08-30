News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Bury St Edmunds food and drink festival in pictures

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:58 PM August 30, 2021   
Fresh lemonade from Martin Smith at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lu

Fresh lemonade from Martin Smith at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Bury St Edmunds food and drink festival has been hailed as a "tremendous" success.

The event featured cooking demonstrations from top celebrity chefs, more than 100 stalls selling food and drink, a farmers markets, and even a family entertainment zone — featuring characters from Paw Patrol. It also coincided with the East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival hosted at the cathedral.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district, said the event had been planned to cater for everyone.

Celebraity chef Paul Rankin kept the crowds entertained at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festiv

Celebrity chef Paul Rankin kept the crowds entertained at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said: "Considering the weather, we've been really, really pleased with the turnout.

"Sunday was good, but Monday was even better.

Pamela Street and Jo Whitworth enjoying a local gin. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pamela Street and Jo Whitworth enjoying a local gin. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

"Around lunchtime, as you would expect at a food and drink festival, the town was packed and the stalls were so busy, as were a number of restaurants.

Crowds enjoyed food from all around the world at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Pictu

Crowds enjoyed food from all around the world at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Our businesses benefit as well — the ones that are here 24/7."

Angela and John Glew enjoying a pint at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah

Angela and John Glew enjoying a pint at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14
  2. 2 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  3. 3 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  1. 4 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
  2. 5 Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision
  3. 6 Road to close overnight after driver suffers serious injuries
  4. 7 Restaurant owners hit by 'dine and dash' conman welcome his jail sentence
  5. 8 Town set to sign keeper Walton
  6. 9 Former Town striker Garner returns from Cyprus to join League One side
  7. 10 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named

Mr Cordell said he had enjoyed several different things to eat throughout the day as "quality assurance".

There was fun for all the family at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Luc

There was fun for all the family at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was fun for all the family at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Luc

There was fun for all the family at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Janet Scoulding, Steve Palmer and Sarah Scoulding with dogs Lucy and Milly. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

Janet Scoulding, Steve Palmer and Sarah Scoulding with dogs Lucy and Milly. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kids having fun at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kids having fun at the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police believe that the three burglaries may be linked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man fighting for his life after town centre assault

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Alan Rogers at Ipswich Crown Court

'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Wigan's Richard Christian Walton celebrates after Wigan win the sky Bet League One league at at the

10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns makes it 2-0.

Ipswich Town vs AFC Wimbledon | Live

Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon