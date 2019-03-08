Bury serves up a sizzler in the sun at Food & Drink Festival
PUBLISHED: 10:58 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 26 August 2019
RACHEL EDGE
Fine dining was on offer all over Bury St Edmunds town centre with the return of the Food & Drink Festival.
Glorious sunshine saw thousands of foodies flock to sample the offers from more than 100 stalls and a farmer's market.
There were cookery demonstrations from celebrity chefs Dean Edwards and Nick Nairn in the Stoves Cookery Theatre, which also showcased dishes from some of Bury's favourite restaurants.
Held over Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday, the event is organised by Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID).
Mark Cordell, chief executive of the BID, said: "It's gone brilliantly, it makes a very pleasant change to be talking about the superb weather - cold drinks stands in particular have done a roaring trade.
"But all the traders have said they have done really well, and while it's too soon to say exactly how many people have come to the event it's safe to say it's going to be in the thousands.
"It was a very good turnout for Sunday and we anticipate the same again for Monday."