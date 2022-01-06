7 fire crews called to 'hazardous material' spillage at sugar beet factory

Fire crews are at the scene of a hazardous materials spillage in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

More than half a dozen fire engines have been called to a hazardous material spillage at the sugar beet factory in Bury St Edmunds.

Crews were called to the spillage just before 5.30pm today, Thursday, January 6.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that firefighters have worked quickly to contain the spillage.

They said: "It is not a significant incident and efforts are being downscaled because it has been contained within the site and it does not pose any public risk at all.

"There will be crews on site for a little while but they are very much in the recovery phase."

Appliances from Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Newmarket are at the scene.