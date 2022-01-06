News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

7 fire crews called to 'hazardous material' spillage at sugar beet factory

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:05 PM January 6, 2022
Sugar beet at British Sugar's Bury St Edmunds factory Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fire crews are at the scene of a hazardous materials spillage in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

More than half a dozen fire engines have been called to a hazardous material spillage at the sugar beet factory in Bury St Edmunds. 

Crews were called to the spillage just before 5.30pm today, Thursday, January 6. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that firefighters have worked quickly to contain the spillage. 

They said: "It is not a significant incident and efforts are being downscaled because it has been contained within the site and it does not pose any public risk at all. 

"There will be crews on site for a little while but they are very much in the recovery phase."

Appliances from Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Newmarket are at the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers
  2. 2 Police describe drug dealing as pub has drinks licence removed
  3. 3 Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour
  1. 4 'It's been incredibly rewarding': Owners call time at award-winning hotel and restaurant
  2. 5 Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury
  3. 6 Four car windows smashed and money taken in two Suffolk towns
  4. 7 Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest
  5. 8 Cook on his Ipswich Town sacking, deserving more time and why he should have left in the summer
  6. 9 West Suffolk Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as Covid surges
  7. 10 'It would be massive' - Evans on Town's bid to keep Walton
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A flock of sheep were chased by a dog onto train tracks where 14 of them died

Farming

14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswic

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
There are some delays on the A140 after a three vehicle crash

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A140 crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The man was attacked in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Man slashed in the face while jogging in Bury St Edmunds

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon