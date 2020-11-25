E-edition Read the EADT online edition
CCTV released after man steals almost £500 of tools from Homebase

PUBLISHED: 16:17 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 25 November 2020

CCTV has been issued after a man stole almost £500 of tools from Homebase in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A CCTV image has been released by police after a man stole almost £500 of tools from a Suffolk Homebase store.

The theft happened at the Bury St Edmunds shop in Easlea Road, after a man and a woman entered the store around 1.30pm on Saturday, November 7.

The man is said to have put a large number of his tools – worth £483 – into a bag before leaving without paying.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to help them in their investigation.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s and around 5ft 10in tall. He had short black hair and wore a black and grey fleece, black shorts and dark shoes.

The woman, also said to be in her 30s, was of a small build with long dark hair and a ponytail. She wore an orange jumper, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 65117/20.

