Gallery
Suffolk families stunned after homes transformed on Changing Rooms
- Credit: Channel 4
Two Bury St Edmunds families featured on Channel 4's Changing Rooms last night - but what did they think of their new-look homes?
Presenters Anna Richardson and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen came to Suffolk for Wednesday's show, which was the last episode in the series.
It featured insurance broker Leanna and mechanic and firefighter Jamie, who said their living room had "decorative deadlock", and nightclub owner Donna, who was hoping to have her bedroom revamped.
The homeowners switched properties and let Laurence and designers Russell Whitehead and Jordan Cluroe get to work on giving the rooms a fresh lease of life.
Jamie and Leanna's front room was redecorated with bespoke wallpaper, moss wall panels and new furniture to replace the previous oak pieces.
After seeing the refurbished room for the first time, Jamie said it was "really different" and Leanna described it as "like a showroom".
Donna, who starred in the episode alongside her sister Sarah, said she wanted to see her bedroom painted pink at the start of the show.
And she was not let down by the decorators, who painted the walls, put up new curtains and installed a circular bed - all in bright pink.
Most Read
- 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
- 2 Teen among two arrested in armed police incident
- 3 Jail for man who threatened to 'do a Raoul Moat' and kill police
- 4 Channel 4's Changing Rooms comes to Bury St Edmunds tonight
- 5 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
- 6 'We have formed a successful partnership' - Morsy on his Evans reunion
- 7 The stats which put Bonne top of the League One charts and firmly on course for a very rare Ipswich Town milestone
- 8 Things to do in Suffolk this weekend with friends and family
- 9 Villagers call to stop 'hazardous' 5-week road closure with huge diversions
- 10 Suffolk coast named one of top UK destinations for autumn
Donna was left momentarily speechless when she saw her bedroom for the first time, before saying: "I love it!"