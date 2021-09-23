Gallery

Published: 10:47 AM September 23, 2021

Bury St Edmunds couple Jamie and Leanna with their new-look front room - Credit: Channel 4

Two Bury St Edmunds families featured on Channel 4's Changing Rooms last night - but what did they think of their new-look homes?

Presenters Anna Richardson and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen came to Suffolk for Wednesday's show, which was the last episode in the series.

Sisters Sarah and Donna check out the revamped bedroom - Credit: Channel 4

It featured insurance broker Leanna and mechanic and firefighter Jamie, who said their living room had "decorative deadlock", and nightclub owner Donna, who was hoping to have her bedroom revamped.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and designers Russell Whitehead and Jordan Cluroe get to work - Credit: Channel 4

The homeowners switched properties and let Laurence and designers Russell Whitehead and Jordan Cluroe get to work on giving the rooms a fresh lease of life.

Jamie and Leanna's living room before the Changing Rooms team got to work - Credit: Channel 4

Jamie and Leanna's front room was redecorated with bespoke wallpaper, moss wall panels and new furniture to replace the previous oak pieces.

The living room after undergoing a makeover - Credit: Shine

After seeing the refurbished room for the first time, Jamie said it was "really different" and Leanna described it as "like a showroom".

Donna's bedroom was in need of a fresh lease of life - Credit: Channel 4

Donna, who starred in the episode alongside her sister Sarah, said she wanted to see her bedroom painted pink at the start of the show.

Nightclub owner Donna said she wanted a pink bedroom, and she was not let down - Credit: Channel 4

And she was not let down by the decorators, who painted the walls, put up new curtains and installed a circular bed - all in bright pink.

Presenters Anna Richardson and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen came to Suffolk for the Channel 4 show - Credit: Channel 4

Donna was left momentarily speechless when she saw her bedroom for the first time, before saying: "I love it!"