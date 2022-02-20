Homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water has been notified after homes were left without water in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Anglian Water

Anglian Water engineers have been dispatched after homes in Bury St Edmunds were left without water.

The supplier's online checker suggests homes in the west of the town have been affected by the issue.

The issue was first reported shortly after 11.30am on Sunday.

Anglian Water's checker said: "We're really sorry but some customers in Bury St Edmunds may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible."