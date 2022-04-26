Hundreds of west Suffolk homes without water after burst mains pipe

Homes in west Suffolk have been left with little or no water this morning - Credit: Archant

Homes in west Suffolk have been left with little or no water this morning after a burst water main near Bury St Edmunds.

Anglian Water bosses say they are "working hard to fix" which is affecting properties in Higham, Little Saxham and Bury St Edmunds.

A statement on the water company's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Bury St Edmunds may have very low water pressure or no pressure at all.

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Again we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Water supplies are expected to be restored by midday today according to the utility provider's website.

Anglian Water has been approached for comment.