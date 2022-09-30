News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Bury St Edmunds horse surgeon wins prestigious national award

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM September 30, 2022
Professor Tim Greet receiving his award from BVA president, Justine Shotton

A horse surgeon from Bury St Edmunds has been awarded with the British Veterinary Association's highest scientific honour.

Professor Tim Greet was given the award for his outstanding contributions to equine clinical practice and welfare globally.

He was awarded with the Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal, which is presented every year to a British Veterinary Association (BVA) member whose work supports the advancement of veterinary science, on September 29.

Professor Greet, who was president of the BVA between 2003 and 2004, has received the award in recognition of his contributions to the veterinary profession and his specialist area of horse surgery.

Professor Tim Greet has been awarded the highest scientific honour the BVA can award

Professor Greet said: "It is very humbling to be awarded this award, following in the footsteps of so many influential predecessors.

"I must acknowledge the huge support I have received over the years from family and colleagues, and the inspirational support in my early career from several previous winners of this award."

BVA president, Justine Shotton, said: "Tim has been, and continues to be a trailblazer within equine veterinary practice in an influential career spanning more than 45 years.

"He has been a true champion of the veterinary profession through his leadership. He is an immensely worthy recipient of this award."

