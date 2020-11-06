Green-fingered organisation is awarded for helping community through difficult times

David Irvine, Bury in Bloom Coordinator. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A horticultural group has been recognised for fostering community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bury in Bloom achieved a 'fountain of flowers' at West Suffolk Hospital earlier this year to say thanks to NHS workers Picture: JO SWEETMAN Bury in Bloom achieved a 'fountain of flowers' at West Suffolk Hospital earlier this year to say thanks to NHS workers Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Bury in Bloom, which is part of the Bury Society, has been awarded in two categories by Britain in Bloom with The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS): Certificate of Recognition and Certificate for Inspiring Others.

Kay Clark of the RHS told the winners that they had been “incredibly moved by your stories of courage, creativity and ingenuity in helping your wider communities through this time” and “are still an important part of a wider movement to make all our communities stronger, greener and happier”.

She said: “This year an amazing sense of community spirit has enabled people to face the difficulties of this dreadful pandemic together...We know that people have felt closer to nature through lockdown and valued access to green space so much more, and we have heard that people are valuing your work more than ever before.”

David Irvine, Bury in Bloom co-ordinator, said: “I want to pass on my own immense gratitude, as well as the gratitude of the Bury in Bloom officers and committee to the not insignificant army of people who continue to support us or have come to our aid, especially when our sense of humour was wearing thin.

“You have all helped out or continued to support us in a multitude of ways, even when you had more important problems on your agenda and I have been humbled by the level of goodwill.

“Like most organisations in difficult times, just holding a position takes feverish activity below the surface, so we thankful for any wins in 2020.”