West Suffolk Hospital to be rebuilt under controversial government pledge

PUBLISHED: 21:19 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:19 02 October 2020

West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, will be rebuilt in the next decade using government funding worth £3.7billion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

West Suffolk Hospital will be rebuilt as part of the government’s controversial pledge to provide 40 new hospitals by 2030.

The hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, will receive some of the £3.7billion set aside by the government to fund the projects.

The money will be used to “rebuild West Suffolk Hospital, replace poor estate and provide a better patient environment.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed which hospitals would receive funding under the scheme on Friday October 2.

He said: “The dedication and tireless efforts of our nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers have kept the NHS open throughout this pandemic. But no matter what this virus throws at us, we are determined to build back better and deliver the biggest hospital building programme in a generation.”

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock, who is MP for West Suffolk, said: “We protected the NHS through the peak of coronavirus. Today we recommit to protect the NHS for years to come with the 40 new hospitals we will build over the next decade.

“I love the NHS and I will do all I can to make sure it is there for you and your family over the years to come. The biggest hospital building programme in a generation will help protect the NHS long into the future.”

Conservative MPs from around Suffolk have tweeted their support for the news.

Jo Churchill, whose constituency contains West Suffolk hospital, tweeted to say she was “thrilled” by the news.

Money from the scheme will also go towards building a new cancer hospital at Addenbrookes hospital in Cambridge and rebuilding James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth.

Bids are invited for eight more funding schemes, of which a proportion will be mental health hospitals.

