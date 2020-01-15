Road closed as all emergency services respond to house fire
PUBLISHED: 07:32 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 15 January 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
A busy road in Bury St Edmunds is currently closed as fire crews battle a blaze in a three story building.
The fire service were called to the scene in St Andrews Street North shortly after 5.50am Wednesday, January 15.
Five engines are currently at the scene.
Ambulance crews are also at the scene with one person said to have suffered from smoke inhalation.
Suffolk police has closed the road with Risbygate Street and St Johns Place and asked drivers to avoid the area.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Combined fire control received a call to a fire in a building.
"Upon crews' arrival they found two stories of a three story building on fire. Crews are currently dealing with the incident."
