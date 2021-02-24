Suffolk Instagram star spreads body positivity for 'mid-size' girls through fashion

Published: 7:00 PM February 24, 2021

Abi Nunn, who has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram under the username @midsizegal. - Credit: Abi Nunn

A 22-year-old woman from Bury St Edmunds has become a hit on Instagram and TikTok for dancing in her room in brightly coloured clothes to show "mid-size" girls can wear whatever they want.

Abi Nunn, known by her Instagram username @midsizegals, has more than 60,000 followers who watch her fashion styling videos.

She has been praised on the social media platform for showing girls that their bodies are beautiful, and they are not limited on what they can wear.

Abi Nunn, 22, loves dressing in bright colourful outfits to show "mid-size" girls that they can wear whatever they want. - Credit: Abi Nunn

She creates fun fashion content from her bedroom and has worked with the likes of Primark and Hollister, to create videos which appeal to young women.

Initially Abi didn't know what she wanted to do as a career, so she started blogging a few years ago, before deciding to combine it with her love of fashion.

"Mid-size fashion started to become really popular, and as I'm a size 12 I fit into the niche, so I decided to give it a go," said Abi, who also works a part-time job at Tesco.

"I get my inspiration from Pinterest boards and also watching other Instagram fashion bloggers, who have helped me with my confidence so much."

When Abi first started, she said she had a very "neutral" feeling towards her body, but now she celebrates it and encourages others to do the same.

"I am just being me, dancing around in my room and having fun," she said.

"I've really learnt to accept my body. It is fabulous and I can wear whatever I want."

Abi Nunn has more than 60,000 followers on her Instagram page @midsizegals - Credit: Abi Nunn

She enjoys testing out different colour combinations and her favourite time of the year is Spring.

She said she has "fallen in love with fashion" through Instagram and enjoys making hauls for other women her size so they can find places to shop.

This time last year she had just 8,000 followers but now she has more than 60,000 people admiring her work.

However, it is not always 100% positive, and Abi admits she has received some negative comments in the past.

She said: "The positives always outweigh the negatives, but sometimes I do have to just block people and delete comments.

"I wish people would just scroll past if they don't enjoy it."

Abi Nunn has got a loyal following on Instagram. - Credit: Abi Nunn

Abi hopes to turn her Instagram page into a full-time career, but said she is "going with the flow" to see where it takes her.

You can also check out her TikTok and Youtube channels here, where she posts hauls and other pieces of styling content.