Catalytic convertor stolen from vehicle parked outside home
PUBLISHED: 18:46 14 July 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after a catalytic convertor was stolen from outside a property in Bury St Edmunds.
The theft took place at some point between Friday, July 3 and Monday, July 13 outside a property on Ipswich Street.
The catalytic converter was taken from a silver Volvo V40 estate.
Police have issued advice for anyone wanting to keep their cars safe.
• Keep private vehicles parked in secure garages where possible and if no garage is available, in a well-lit public area.
• Keep commercial vehicles in a locked building or compound
• Use alarms, lighting and CCTV to deter thieves.
Anyone with information about the stolen catalytic convertor should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/39660/20.
