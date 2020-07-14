Catalytic convertor stolen from vehicle parked outside home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a catalytic convertor was stolen from outside a property in Bury St Edmunds.

The theft took place at some point between Friday, July 3 and Monday, July 13 outside a property on Ipswich Street.

The catalytic converter was taken from a silver Volvo V40 estate.

Police have issued advice for anyone wanting to keep their cars safe.

• Keep private vehicles parked in secure garages where possible and if no garage is available, in a well-lit public area.

• Keep commercial vehicles in a locked building or compound

• Use alarms, lighting and CCTV to deter thieves.

Anyone with information about the stolen catalytic convertor should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/39660/20.