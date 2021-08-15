Bury MP joins in summer holiday activities

Published: 5:12 PM August 15, 2021

Bury St Edmunds MP has visited a summer holidays programme that is helping around 1,300 children across the whole of West Suffolk.

Jo Churchill went to the Family Park Cooking and Adventure Days, on Wednesday, August 10.

Eligible parents and carers throughout West Suffolk are being helped through a free holiday clubs programme for children and young people over the school summer break.

Robert Everitt, West Suffolk Council, cabinet member for families and communities, said: “We are were delighted to host MP Jo Churchill and show her what a success the programme is already and the great feedback we have had from parents, carers and importantly the young people themselves."

The free programme of activities, coordinated locally by West Suffolk Council, is targeted at those who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals. Most events will also have spaces which can be paid for by families who are not eligible for a free place.

Adventure based activities including raft building, shooting air rifles, pioneering and go-karting will all feature in the Xplore the World day camp at Culford school.

Parents and carers who think their children and young people might benefit from free holiday clubs can book online.