Bury St Edmunds limbers up for annual Festival of Sport

PUBLISHED: 10:35 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 26 September 2019

The Festival of Sport 5km in Charter Square in Bury St Edmunds Picture: BOB REASON

The Festival of Sport 5km in Charter Square in Bury St Edmunds Picture: BOB REASON

Fresh from being crowned Suffolk's Most Active Town, Bury St Edmunds is getting ready for its annual Festival of Sport.

Bronze medalist Jess Varnish, who will speak at the Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport dinner Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS / PABronze medalist Jess Varnish, who will speak at the Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport dinner Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS / PA

The ten-day annual event next month starts with a Sports Aid charity lunch with guest speaker cyclist Jess Varnish, a member of the world record holding European team sprint champions, and finishes with the town's marathon and half-marathon.

Sports clubs, fitness groups, classes and social exercise groups are all invited to sign up to the week, free of charge, to promote events and encourage new members during the Festival.

Bury received the accolade of the county's Most Active Town at the Suffolk Community Awards ceremony at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID) said: "The Festival of Sport was just one of many activities in Bury St Edmunds that helped the town win this accolade and I'm proud to launch this year's event today and celebrate grass roots sporting achievements.

Bury St Edmunds town and district councillor Ann Williamson and Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive Mark Cordell with the Suffolk’s Most Active Town 2019 Award Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS BIDBury St Edmunds town and district councillor Ann Williamson and Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive Mark Cordell with the Suffolk’s Most Active Town 2019 Award Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS BID

"As before, we want to include the villages around Bury too, so if you have sporting or exercise based activities during the half term week that people can get involved with, either as participants, volunteers or spectators, then please let us know and we'll include them in our free website listings.

"Exercise, whether competitive or not is about much more than fitness levels, it can give a real feeling of well-being and is often recommended to alleviate mental health issues."

The Our Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport runs from October 18-27 and sports clubs who wish to put on an event or offer a come-and-try session can register their interest and have activities listed on the Festival's website at no cost.

It will focus on local sports clubs or groups and include free taster sessions for people looking to try a new activity.

Among the highlights of this year's Festival of Sport is the HaverSports St Eds Running Festival which offers races over 10k, half-marathon and marathon distance. Charter Square in the Arc shopping centre will be the focus for many taster sessions during the week.

The Our Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport is promoted by a partnership led by the BID, Abbeycroft Leisure and Suffolk County and West Suffolk Councils.

For more information visit the festival website or contact the BID on 01284 766258.

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

