E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Is this your dog? Police are trying to reunite him with his owner

PUBLISHED: 13:35 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 01 September 2020

Is this your dog? Police are trying to help reunite him with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Is this your dog? Police are trying to help reunite him with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Officers in Bury St Edmunds are trying to reunite a lost springer spaniel with his owner after he was found in Beck Row last week.

Police are trying to reunite this lost springer spaniel with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICEPolice are trying to reunite this lost springer spaniel with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

You may also want to watch:

Police are asking the public for their help to reunite a liver brown dog with his owner.

The lost dog is an English springer spaniel breed, liver brown in colour, with a patch of white fur on his neck, chest and chin.

If you have any information which could help officers find his owner, please contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 128 of Thursday, August 27.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

US giant brings all turf production to Suffolk

The Ransomes Jacobsen Ipswich team Picture: ALEX BAXTER

A140 reopens after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both carriageways of the A140 just south of Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews rescue horse trapped in thick hedging

Ted the horse had become trapped in thick hedging. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Is this your dog? Police are trying to reunite him with his owner

Is this your dog? Police are trying to help reunite him with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE