Is this your dog? Police are trying to reunite him with his owner

Is this your dog? Police are trying to help reunite him with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Officers in Bury St Edmunds are trying to reunite a lost springer spaniel with his owner after he was found in Beck Row last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are trying to reunite this lost springer spaniel with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE Police are trying to reunite this lost springer spaniel with his owner. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

You may also want to watch:

Police are asking the public for their help to reunite a liver brown dog with his owner.

The lost dog is an English springer spaniel breed, liver brown in colour, with a patch of white fur on his neck, chest and chin.

If you have any information which could help officers find his owner, please contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 128 of Thursday, August 27.