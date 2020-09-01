Is this your dog? Police are trying to reunite him with his owner
PUBLISHED: 13:35 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 01 September 2020
ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE
Officers in Bury St Edmunds are trying to reunite a lost springer spaniel with his owner after he was found in Beck Row last week.
Police are asking the public for their help to reunite a liver brown dog with his owner.
The lost dog is an English springer spaniel breed, liver brown in colour, with a patch of white fur on his neck, chest and chin.
If you have any information which could help officers find his owner, please contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 128 of Thursday, August 27.
