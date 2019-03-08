E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged after police clock driver doing 143mph on A14

PUBLISHED: 09:39 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 09 October 2019

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road in Bury St Edmunds, is due to appear in court today Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A man from Bury St Edmunds is due to appear in court today charged with a speeding offence and driving while over the legal alcohol limit following an incident on the A14.

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road in Bury St Edmunds, has been remanded in custody to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning.

It follows an incident which saw police stop a driver in a Vauxhall Insignia heading westbound at Higham at around 8.50pm yesterday.

In a tweet, the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team said officers pulled over a motorist recorded doing a speed of 143mph.

Pylypczuk has also been charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit after allegedly blowing 61 in a roadside breath test.

The legal limit is 35.

