Have you seen Justin Taylor?

Justin Taylor, of Bury St Edmunds, was last seen about 9am on June 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A 48-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds is missing and police are seeking any information that will help them locate him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Justin Taylor was last seen in Bury St Edmunds at approximately 9am on June 17.

It is believed Mr Taylor left the town but it is not known what mode of transport he used or where he was intending to travel to.

Mr Taylor is described by Suffolk Constabulary as white, about five foot eight inches tall and of a medium or large build.

He has dark brown cropped hair and stubble.

Mt Taylor was last seen wearing a light coloured patterned top, shorts and trainers.

Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Justin Taylor or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 174.