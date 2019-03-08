Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen Justin Taylor?

PUBLISHED: 07:17 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 18 June 2019

Justin Taylor, of Bury St Edmunds, was last seen about 9am on June 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Justin Taylor, of Bury St Edmunds, was last seen about 9am on June 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A 48-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds is missing and police are seeking any information that will help them locate him.

Justin Taylor was last seen in Bury St Edmunds at approximately 9am on June 17.

It is believed Mr Taylor left the town but it is not known what mode of transport he used or where he was intending to travel to.

Mr Taylor is described by Suffolk Constabulary as white, about five foot eight inches tall and of a medium or large build.

He has dark brown cropped hair and stubble.

Mt Taylor was last seen wearing a light coloured patterned top, shorts and trainers.

Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Justin Taylor or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 174.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Have you seen Justin Taylor?

Justin Taylor, of Bury St Edmunds, was last seen about 9am on June 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Former Suffolk Army captain brings particular set of skills to world of retail

Will Wingfield and his wife Hannah have launched Wingfield's Quality Adventure Goods. Photo: Wingfield's.

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Hawstead builder ordered to pay £70,000 compensation and costs

Liz Cummins (left) and Kelly Cameron who are to receive more than £70,000 from builder Mark Everett in compensation and costs Picture: ARCHANT

More garden break-ins as police call on shed owners to stay vigilant over thefts

Gardens and allotments across Suffolk have been targeted by an unknown number of offenders. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists