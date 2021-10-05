Suffolk man's world record Kilimanjaro fitness class in memory of fiancée

Published: 6:12 PM October 5, 2021

Daniel Turner has raised over £6000 for charity and broken a Guinness world record for the highest altitude obstacle race on top of Mount Kilimanjaro - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk man has raised thousands of pounds for charity and earned himself two Guinness World Records by taking part in the highest obstacle course and highest fitness class on top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The incredible feat was achieved by Daniel Turner from Bury St Edmunds, who has been raising money for Young Lives vs Cancer for more than a decade.

The charity that helps people aged up to 25 means a great deal to the 36-year-old, as his fiancée Shelley was helped by the charity before she sadly died from cancer at the age of 24 in 2009, one month after their engagement.

His total figure raised since he began has now passed £15,000, but for the intended 10 years anniversary, pandemic delaying, he decided to push himself by carrying sand bag and doing monkey bars nearly 6km up a mountain in Tanzania.

"The charity helped massively," he recalled. "We were going to chemotherapy and there were all these toddlers, really young kids on the machines and stuff. That's kind of when it really sunk it.

"They were so happy, they weren't in pain or anything

"Anytime I'm doing a challenge and it's getting tough I like, this is nothing compared to what these youngsters are going through, and they're always smiling and always happy."

Daniel wanted to thank his sponsors including Manchetts and Pull Up Mate - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Daniel says he trained well and the five-day process of getting to the summit wasn't as bad as he expected, although some members of the group did struggle.

To do the fitness class the group of 37, although they started with 46, had to set off at 1am to climb to the summit while the temperature was around -10 degrees Celsius.

Thankfully it got warmer and with some adrenaline in his system he was able to get through an obstacle course.

Not that the return journey was particularly easy, going down the mountain took a long time without much motivation or energy and getting back to the UK was underwhelming.

Daniel said: "I really struggled coming down, so tired, so exhausted.

"Quarantine took a lot of the fun and sense of achievement from it all. It was just like a sponge, it absorbed everything good.

"If I'd gone straight home to family it would have been really good."

However Daniel is still really positive about the money he has been able to raise, to help him visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/superdan84.