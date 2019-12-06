Man threatens officers after being arrested on suspicion of assault

The fast-track detective entry scheme at Suffolk police has been nominated for an award Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police and a number of public order defences in a Suffolk town last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to a property in Bury St Edmunds yesterday, Thursday December 5, to reports of an incident in Nelson Road.

The 41-year-old man was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital where he then threatened police officers and was subsequently arrested again.

He was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation centre for questioning.