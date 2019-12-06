Man threatens officers after being arrested on suspicion of assault
PUBLISHED: 14:59 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 06 December 2019
Archant
A man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police and a number of public order defences in a Suffolk town last night.
Police were called to a property in Bury St Edmunds yesterday, Thursday December 5, to reports of an incident in Nelson Road.
The 41-year-old man was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital where he then threatened police officers and was subsequently arrested again.
He was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation centre for questioning.
