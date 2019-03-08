Bury St Edmunds man warned he is facing jail sentence over girlfriend's treatment

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who squeezed his girlfriend's throat while lifting her off the ground and pushed her causing her to nearly fall out of a window has been warned he faces a jail term when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Christopher Baxter, 32, of Macintyre Walk, Bury St Edmunds.

He admitted causing Natasja Bosansko to fear that violence would be used against her between November 2018 and July 2019.

The charge stated that Baxter had shouted at her causing her to hide under a bed, pushed her so she nearly fell out of a window, punched her multiple times and grabbed her by the hair, threw a mobile phone at her, pushed her down a stairwell, held her by the throat and squeezed it while lifting her from the floor and gripped her face causing finger marks.

Adjourning sentence until the week commencing October 28, Judge Emma Peters told Baxter: "I'm sure you know there is no question that you will receive a sentence of imprisonment. The question is how long."