Disturbance involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 18:30 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:30 31 May 2020

Police in Bury St Edmunds are attending to an incident involving 'baseball bats and bricks' PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police in Bury St Edmunds are attending to an incident involving 'baseball bats and bricks' PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Police are attending an incident involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds.

According to a tweet from police in Bury St Edmunds, there were reports of a public order offence on Mildenhall Road.

When police arrived they encountered several people.

It is thought to be an isolated incident and no injuries have been reported.

Police will remain in the area to investigate and to reassure the public.

