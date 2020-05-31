Disturbance involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 18:30 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:30 31 May 2020
Archant
Police are attending an incident involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds.
According to a tweet from police in Bury St Edmunds, there were reports of a public order offence on Mildenhall Road.
You may also want to watch:
When police arrived they encountered several people.
It is thought to be an isolated incident and no injuries have been reported.
Police will remain in the area to investigate and to reassure the public.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.