Regiment exercises Freedom of Suffolk town to mark its 50 years

British Army Band Colchester leads the military parade to celebrate the army aviators' links to Suffolk in Bury St Edmunds, starting from Abbey Gardens. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Army aviators have been celebrating their history and links to Suffolk as they took part in a military parade in the streets of Bury St Edmunds today (Thursday, March 31).

The 3 Regiment Army Air Corps set off from Abbey Gardens, and led by British Army Band Colchester, marched around the centre of Bury St Edmunds.

The parade was a delayed celebration of the Regiment's 50th anniversary, which couldn't be marked at the time due to coronavirus restrictions.

Eyes right as the 3 Regiment Army Air Corps take the salute on Angel Hill from Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk Lieutenant General (retired) Phillip Jones: Councillor Margaret Marks, Chair of West Suffolk Council; and Brigadier Mark Ackrill, Commander of the1st Aviation Brigade Combat team. - Credit: Denise Bradley

3 Regt AAC’s Commanding Officer Lieutenant, Colonel Simon Wilsey, said: “It is a great honour for the Regiment to exercise the Freedom of St Edmundsbury.

"We’ve been based at Wattisham since 1993 and built strong and supportive links with local people.

"Today has been about celebrating our place in the Suffolk community, and putting on a show as a gesture of appreciation for the disturbance our flying training can cause."

The Regiment is also the first to operate the army's new Apache AH-64E attack helicopter.

