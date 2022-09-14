Missing Suffolk man found in Norfolk a week after disappearance
Published: 9:19 AM September 14, 2022
Updated: 9:48 AM September 14, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A missing Suffolk man has been found in Norfolk over a week after his disappearance.
Louis Snaith was last seen on Tuesday, September 6, in Bury St Edmunds.
However, the 30-year-old man was located by police in Norfolk in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, September 14.
Police thanked the media and the public for their help with the search.