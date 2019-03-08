Exclusion orders helping to deal with anti-social behaviour, say police

Police can issue community protection notices as a way of tackling anti-social behaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have promised to break up anti-social behaviour on a Suffolk estate after three young men were handed curfews for air weapon offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Acting Inspector Carl Edley highlighted the value of community protection notices (CPNs) to exclude troublemakers from areas of Bury St Edmunds.

One of the trio to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court had breached the notice, issued for using vehicles in an anti-social manner, and barring him from congregating with others in a mapped area of Moreton Hall.

The prosecution followed an incident in the early hours of September 29, in Skyliner Way, where cars were reported to have been shot at by an air weapon.

Acting Insp Carl Edley said: “CPNs are a very important tool to us for dealing with anti-social behaviour.

“A warning notice is issued as a first step – setting out what issues an individual has been causing for the community, and the actions they should take.

“If actions aren't taken, we're authorised to step it up to a CPN. Then someone can be taken to court, depending on the circumstances of the breach.

You may also want to watch:

“It's key to us in ultimately dealing with anti-social behaviour.

“We've done some good work in the area with partner agencies and we're looking at different enforcement options in the area.

“Our community engagement officer, Paul Fox, is available for residents to get in touch with, and we'd really love people to report any concerns online or on 101.

“Once we get reports, we can put resources in place, so I urge people to report it.

“Anti-social behaviour affects the lives of families. It has a massive impact on communities.

“Vehicle based anti-social behaviour can be potentially dangerous. Irrespective of anti-social behaviour, the possession of firearms is a serious offence.”

Last week, Blake Bryant, 25, of Mill Road, Hengrave, received a 10-week curfew, unpaid work and a fine after admitting possession of an air weapon in a public place and failure to comply with a community protection notice.

George Mills, 19, of Stow Road, Ixworth, received an eight-week curfew, unpaid work and fine after admitting possession of an imitation firearm in a public place, while Curtis Cocksedge, 23, of Anselm Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, was fined after admitting possessing an air weapon in a public place.