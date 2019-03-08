E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:43 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 09 August 2019

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Archant

American actor Channing Tatum and British singer Jessie J are reportedly renting a house near Bury St Edmunds.

Channing Tatum is reported to have joined the Price Tag singer in the Bury St Edmunds area Picture: PA/IAN WESTChanning Tatum is reported to have joined the Price Tag singer in the Bury St Edmunds area Picture: PA/IAN WEST

The couple, who have been dating since October, are said to have decided to move to Suffolk after finding themselves spending more and more time in the UK.

Channing especially has been spending a lot of time in London as he promoted his Magic Mike stage show in the West End.

A number of media outlets have reported that the couple have chosen Suffolk because of its proximity to the capital and its relative quietness.

They aren't the only celebrities to have made home in the county:

- Global superstar Ed Sheeran, is one of the county's best known exports and still lives in the county he grew up in.

- German supermodel and actress Claudia Schiffer has made home near Bury St Edmunds.

- Comedian and actor Griff Rhys Jones keeps a number of alpacas at his Suffolk home.

- Author Anthony Horowitz has a home in Orford has often used the county as a setting for his books.

- Actor Bill Nighy has a home in Aldeburgh and is a big supporter of the town's cinema.

